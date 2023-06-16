32% of daters between 21 and 30 say set boundaries as soon as you match

Online dating is more than just looking through countless profiles till you find the one. It calls for much more than mindless scrolling; it calls for setting priorities in order to avoid grief and falling victim to situations that can be avoided.

Boundaries, setting them appropriately and when appropriate, appear to be at least 41 per cent of daters' all-inclusive answer.



Indian dating and matchmaking app, QuackQuack's recent survey analyses the advantages of boundaries in a budding online relationship.

10,000 daters from tier 1 and 2 cities participated in the survey. Participants ranged between 18 to 35 years.

QuackQuack Founder and CEO Ravi Mittal commented, "We used to see matches discussing likes and dislikes in their initial chatting phase, but now we notice users between 18 to 35 setting boundaries first, mostly in cases where they are scared of heartbreak."



Boundaries should start early



32 per cent of daters between 21 and 30 say that setting boundaries as soon as you match is essential, and it ensures safety while dating new people.

These daters call it the best way to keep yourself from getting emotionally hurt in the event things don't go the way you want them to.

From setting a time limit on how long you will interact with your new match per day to asking them not to call or text you during office hours or any other time of the day that isn't convenient for you, boundaries can help daters from investing too much of their time in a could-be relationship.