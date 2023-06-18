Trending Yoga Influencers

Sunaina Rekhi (146k followers)



In addition to being a contemporary yogini and a perfect match for our list of the best Yoga influencers in India, Sunaina Rekhi is a yoga instructor and a health and lifestyle coach. She completed her training as a yoga instructor in Rishikesh, and now she instructs at a number of prominent yoga studios in the Mumbai area, inspiring many more people to take up the yoga practise.



She is one of the first Indian women to be chosen to represent yoga at the UN. Follow her on Instagram if you want a relaxing and engaging yoga session. Sunaina is a proponent of yoga as a way of life and of using yoga training to promote both mental and physical health.



Suvi Choudhury (133k followers)



Suvi Choudhury is an encouragement to everyone thinking about changing occupations because she is a mother, wife, and daughter. She started her foray into the yoga and fitness worlds in 2009. She has since received instruction in a variety of yoga disciplines, such as Ashtanga Vinyasa (L1 & L2), therapeutic yoga, Aerial Yoga, and Airo yoga.



While recovering from her slipped disc injury, she became proficient in the yoga discipline. She embarked on a new fitness mission as a result of that one problem. After spending numerous hours every day practising, she graduated to the level of expert yoga trainer.