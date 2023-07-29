Novel approaches to reduce mattress pollution

Nichani: Mattresses contain various harmful materials, such as flame retardants, polyurethane foam, and metal springs. When these materials are disposed of in landfills, they can leach into the soil and water, contaminating the environment. Recycling mattresses help to prevent these harmful materials from entering the atmosphere.

The materials used to make mattresses can be recycled and reused to make new products. Recycling helps conserve resources and reduce the need to extract new materials from the environment.

The recycling of mattresses will also contribute to creating jobs in collecting, processing, and manufacturing recycled materials. Job creation can help boost the economy and create opportunities for our country's people.

Overall, mattress recycling is a win-win for the environment and the economy. It is a sustainable way to dispose of mattresses and helps protect the environment.

How to choose an eco-friendly mattress?

Nichani: There has to be more propaganda on this; people should be educated on how to buy a mattress. We often come across customers looking for a cheap bargain, and customers usually need to realise that low-cost mattresses come with highly toxic materials, that can harm their health and our environment.

People should make an informed decision while buying mattresses, assess what their mattress is made of, look for OEKO-TEX certifications on products and manufacturing processes, and opt for patented Memoform in place of ordinary foam mattresses. Some mattresses also come with natural wood fabric – known as ecopaedic mattresses, which provide the right temperature to sleep and are environment-friendly.

What are the ways to recycle a mattress?

Nichani: Recycling, whether done on a large scale or small scale, is beneficial to the environment. Some ways to recycle your old mattress are;

Many waste management companies offer mattress recycling programs. You can contact your local waste management company to see if they provide this service.

Some charities accept mattresses that are in good condition. Donating your mattress is a great way to give your mattress a new life and help someone in need.

You can sell your mattress online through Facebook Marketplace. This is a great way to get some money back for your old mattress and help someone else find a good deal.

What novel approach do you believe could reduce mattress pollution?

Nichani: One way to reduce mattress pollution is to use sustainable and biodegradable materials in manufacturing. Mattresses should be made with materials that can be broken down by microorganisms in the environment. This means that they do not contribute to pollution when they are disposed of of., viz., natural cotton, wood fabric, viscose (it's made from the cellulose of the trees), silk, linen, camel fibre, horse hair, merino wool, cashmere, etc., The presence of such materials is usually demonstrated by certifications like – OEKO TEX and GOTS.

Mattresses can be designed to be more easily recycled by using materials that are easily separated and by using fewer hazardous materials.

There is currently a lack of mattress recycling infrastructure in many countries. This makes it difficult for people to recycle their mattresses. By creating more mattress recycling infrastructure, we can make it easier for people to recycle their mattresses and reduce mattress pollution.

Many people are not aware that mattresses can be recycled. Educating the public about mattress recycling can encourage more people to recycle their mattresses and reduce mattress pollution.

Any DIY projects that may be done to utilise old mattresses instead of throwing them away.

Nichani: There are so many innovative things one could do with old mattresses; Upcycle them to use as upholstery for your garden/balcony furniture, use them as a pet bed, use them for your kids' play area, convert them into small cushions, pillows, materials such as fabric and springs and foam can be used as mulch in your garden to help retain moisture and suppress weed growth.

(IANS/SR)