Level up your Friendship Day party

There are countless national holidays, but this is undoubtedly one of our favorites! Celebrate by spending quality time with our best friends, watching some interesting audio shows, and web series together. From ‘Desi Down Under’ to ‘Mismatched,’ this thoughtfully curated collection of titles caters to everyone, having something for everyone to enjoy!

Desi Down Under

Platform: Audible

Set on the shores of Sydney, Desi Down Under is a coming-of-age story that follows three hopeful 20-somethings from Mangalore who cross the ocean to learn surf-lifesaving skills at the stunning Coogee Beach in Australia. The plot revolves around best friends Deven, Meenu, and Rahul and their trip of a lifetime. Listen to this funny and uplifting comedy about friendship, dream fulfilment, culture clash, and humanity, in English and Hindi, on Audible.

Adulting: It's a Jungle Out There

Platform: Audible

‘Adulting: It’s a Jungle Out There,’ is a coming-of-age series that chronicles the lives of two young women, Ray and Nikhat, as they navigate the complexities of independent adulthood in the vibrant city of Mumbai. Join them on their journey through the rollercoaster of being twenty-somethings, where friendship plays a crucial role in their unique approaches to tackling the challenges of adulthood. Get ready for an immersive experience as you witness their adventures and triumphs in the jungle of life, on Audible.

Best of Friends

Platform: Audible

Follow the incredible journey and friendship of two fourteen-year-old girls from Karachi from 1988 to present-day London in this audiobook. As Pakistan's political scene undergoes a dramatic transformation, with a dictator toppling and a powerful woman taking charge, the world brims with newfound possibilities, strengthening its unbreakable bond. Brace yourselves to be captivated as their story unfolds, exploring themes of friendship, politics, and the complexities of power.