Sunglasses Tips for Different Face Shapes: Why Carrera Sunglasses Stand Out

Understanding Face Shapes

Oval: Typically characterized by balanced proportions, almost any sunglasses design fits an oval face. The key is to ensure the size matches the size of your face.

Round: Aim for sunglasses that add angles to the soft curves of a round face. Think rectangular or square frames.

Square: To soften the strong jawline and broad forehead, opt for round or oval-shaped sunglasses.

Heart: The wide forehead and narrower chin of heart-shaped faces can be balanced with bottom-heavy frames or those with low-set temples.

Diamond: Rare and striking, diamond faces are widest at the cheekbones. Rimless frames or cat-eye styles can accentuate this shape well.