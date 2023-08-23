6 Perfect & Petit Ideas To Make A Small Kitchen Look Bigger & More Functional

By Isha Tandon

Kitchens are an important space in every house. Now, it depends on the kitchen spaces on how functional they can get and with respect to the design aspect, how far can you go with it. If it’s a large kitchen space, you can still do a lot of things like create a kitchen island, a pantry and so on. But how can you design or upgrade a smaller kitchen space ? Well, there are many ways that you can do this. By maximising the use of every spare inch, reorganising areas that don’t work as hard as they should and adding extra solutions wherever necessary, you can turn a tiny kitchen space into one which does everything you want and need. Here are some ideas that will help you create a perfect and practical kitchen space.

Storage Space

When it comes to smaller spaces, adding storage really helps. No matter what the size of the space, clutter just takes away from the entire aesthetic of the space. So when it comes to smaller spaces, decluttering also helps. Mix it up with a combination of open and closed shelves and cabinetries that will take away from the small size of the kitchen. Display your collection of serveware or antique crockery that you take pride in - making a separate space for them as well.

Kitchen Furniture

Rethinking kitchen furniture can also change the layout of the kitchen entirely. The dining table can also double up as your workstation. If space is the crunch, you can opt for a narrow and small dining table and place it against the wall. You can also use low-lying chairs or benches like Japanese-style dining if you need more intimate and homely ambience for your dining space. Again, it depends on your comfort and preferences.

Proper Lighting

You can boost almost any space with proper lighting. For smaller kitchens, you can leave some space between the cabinets and the ceilings. You can fit energy-efficient lighting in these spaces to brighten up the whole area more. If you live in a bungalow or a row house, enhance this effect even further by boosting light levels or you can even try incorporating floor to ceiling French-style windows for more natural light. You can even add lighting under the cabinetry that is motion sensitive. They will light up when you work in those spaces.