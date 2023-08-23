6 Perfect & Petit Ideas To Make A Small Kitchen Look Bigger & More Functional

By Isha Tandon
Kitchens are an important space in every house. Now, it depends on the kitchen spaces on how functional they can get and with respect to the design aspect, how far can you go with it. If it’s a large kitchen space, you can still do a lot of things like create a kitchen island, a pantry and so on. But how can you ? Well, there are many ways that you can do this. By maximising the use of every spare inch, reorganising areas that don’t work as hard as they should and adding extra solutions wherever necessary, you can turn a tiny kitchen space into one which does everything you want and need. Here are some ideas that will help you create a perfect and practical kitchen space.
Storage Space
When it comes to smaller spaces, adding storage really helps. No matter what the size of the space, clutter just takes away from the entire aesthetic of the space. So when it comes to smaller spaces, decluttering also helps. Mix it up with a combination of open and closed shelves and cabinetries that will take away from the small size of the kitchen. Display your collection of serveware or antique crockery that you take pride in - making a separate space for them as well.
Kitchen Furniture
Rethinking kitchen furniture can also change the layout of the kitchen entirely. The dining table can also double up as your workstation. If space is the crunch, you can opt for a narrow and small dining table and place it against the wall. You can also use low-lying chairs or benches like Japanese-style dining if you need more intimate and homely ambience for your dining space. Again, it depends on your comfort and preferences.
Proper Lighting
You can boost almost any space with proper lighting. For smaller kitchens, you can leave some space between the cabinets and the ceilings. You can fit energy-efficient lighting in these spaces to brighten up the whole area more. If you live in a bungalow or a row house, enhance this effect even further by boosting light levels or you can even try incorporating floor to ceiling French-style windows for more natural light. You can even add lighting under the cabinetry that is motion sensitive. They will light up when you work in those spaces.
Patterns For A Catchy Look
Elevate the look of the kitchen by opting for bold patterns when it comes to floor tiles, for backsplashes or even the countertops. Go for trendy patterns that are not your traditional kitchen-use ones. This will help deflect the attention from the size of the space to the kitchen island making it the star attraction of the kitchen - as it should be, anyway.
Perfect Tile Material
Big or small, every kitchen needs a durable tile material that is long-lasting and is value for money. Ceramic tiles are one of the most popular kitchen tiling materials. They are strong, water resistant, and not too heavy on your budget as well. The patterns and designs available in ceramic tiles are vast, which ensures that you will definitely find a tile that works with your vision for the space.
Use The Backsplash
Backsplash is a great way to divert the attention from the size of the kitchen to its aesthetic. Kitchen backsplashes are a place where you can experiment with and can actually make the space stand out. Opt for mosaic tiles, stone tiles, vitrified tiles or even endless vein tiles for the backsplash as each one has a range of tiles with their own individual character making a statement. You can play around with sizes, shapes and colours. The best part? The maintenance part is so low that it’s actually a good investment and won’t take much time as well. These are some of the benefits of using a kitchen backsplash.
Kitchens can be a task to keep it clean and clutter-free as there is so much going on a daily basis. Whether it’s a small kitchen or a bigger one, you need to know the factors that actually contribute to its functionality and even the aesthetic appeal. Invest in good quality tiles, choose the appropriate colours, invest in good and practical kitchen furniture, and you are good to go!
Author Bio: Isha Tandon has worked within the architecture and interior design industry as a flooring consultant expert – specialising in tiles, stones, and terrazzo. She has worked with Orientbell Limited, a leading tile manufacturer in India, as a product development manager in the design team and has recently joined the marketing team as their digital content expert. Her experience comes in handy in understanding the audience as she creates value-driven functional & informational content for the readers. She creates lifestyle pieces that focus on interior design products, trends, and processes. She loves to travel to historic places with rich architecture.