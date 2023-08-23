The internet has been buzzing with questions about identifying and finding one’s Kenergy. Bumble’s Relationship Expert, Ruchi Ruuh, shares tips on how to identify qualities one should look for in their partner to spot ‘Kenergy’.

Clear communication: There is no playing games. He's unafraid to express his feelings and be his authentic self. He gives you the space to be and express yourself.

Lets you take the centre stage: He's supportive of you and totally cool with the spotlight shining on you. He is confident around you and lends support in meaningful ways.