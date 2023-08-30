3 Easy Steps to Achieving Better Sleep

It’s said that the average person spends around 26 years of their life asleep over a lifetime, so ensuring that you can get a good night’s sleep is essential to maintaining physical and mental wellbeing.

Getting enough sleep can help to regulate mood and leave you feeling energised throughout the day. Studies have shown that you are less likely to experience low mood if you are managing to get enough sleep during the night.

If you need some extra help and guidance for escaping to the land of nod, here are 5 easy steps to helping you sleep better at night.

Ensure Your Bedroom is Dark

Having a dark bedroom is essential for helping to encourage levels of melatonin, which is a crucial hormone for good sleep.

Installing blackout blinds can help to keep your room darker for longer, which can be useful in the summer months when it gets lighter earlier in the morning, and dark later at night.