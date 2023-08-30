3 Easy Steps to Achieving Better Sleep

It’s said that the average person spends around 26 years of their life asleep over a lifetime, so ensuring that you can get a good night’s sleep is essential to maintaining physical and mental wellbeing.
Getting enough sleep can help to regulate mood and leave you feeling energised throughout the day. Studies have shown that you are less likely to experience low mood if you are managing to get enough sleep during the night.
If you need some extra help and guidance for escaping to the land of nod, here are 5 easy steps to helping you sleep better at night.
Ensure Your Bedroom is Dark
Having a dark bedroom is essential for helping to encourage levels of melatonin, which is a crucial hormone for good sleep.
Installing blackout blinds can help to keep your room darker for longer, which can be useful in the summer months when it gets lighter earlier in the morning, and dark later at night.
Companies like can supply you with a range of stylish blackout blinds, which are great for helping you keep your room darker for longer.
A new bed can bring a whole new level of relaxation to your bedroom, and if you have specific physical health problems that are making sleep more difficult, buying a new and more supportive mattress can help to minimise pain and discomfort.
Sleep specialists like can help you find the ideal bed and mattress to suit your sleeping habits, and you can choose from a wide range of mattresses according to firmness rating, filling and temperature regulation.
Whether you like a firm mattress, or need the extra softness and support of a memory foam design, Archers will help you find one that will get you dreaming again.
If you’re struggling to sleep, it might be time to reassess your lifestyle, and consider how small choices could be impacting your ability to sleep.
For example, reducing your intake of caffeine or alcohol could lead to a better night’s sleep. If you’re often burning the midnight oil with an energy drink, or large coffee, consider cutting down your consumption, or consuming it earlier in the day to reduce the impact on your sleeping pattern.
Additionally, excessive consumption of alcohol can also lead to disrupted sleep as well as dehydration.
If you want to keep track of your sleeping pattern, and discover where you might be disturbed during the night, you can use gadgets like the to monitor your sleep with their health app.
With a fast charging time and long battery life, you can wear it through the night without worrying about its longevity.
Do you have any tips for getting a better night’s sleep? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!