Insecure jobs can increase early death risk among employees: Study

Precarious or insecure employment conditions can increase risk of early death, a study has warned, stressing that people without a secure job can reduce their risk of premature death by 20 per cent if they gain permanent employment.

Precarious employment is a term that is used to describe jobs with short contracts, low wages and a lack of influence and rights, all of which lead to a working life without predictability and security.

The study from Karolinska Institutet in Sweden, published in The Journal of Epidemiology and Community reports, said that the job security market needs to improve.