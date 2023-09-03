The science of muscle recovery

But hang on for a moment, Why should I even be having a nutrition bar?

Because Indian diets largely revolve around grains and cereals, chances are, you too aren’t meeting your daily protein requirement as is. According to studies, 80 per cent of Indian diets are protein deficient whereas 90 per cent of the Indian population isn’t aware of their daily protein requirements. Ideally, you should be having approximately 1g of protein per kilo of your body weight. But if you’re into heavy workouts, these needs can increase too. Nutrition bars that explicitly promise a good percentage of protein can help you meet these goals in ways that are more sustainable. Other nutrition bars might have energy as their main offering (with high-energy ingredients) or promises of a bunch of good-for-you ingredients. Pick one that works for you based on your needs.

So, can I just pick up a nutrition bar?

Nuh-uh. If it’s the protein element you’re chasing after your workout because your diet might not get you enough of it, then go for those labelled as protein bars.

Watch out for those that might actually be sugar-loaded candies masquerading as healthy food. A good protein bar will be packed with a decent serving of protein (at least 10g), will be devoid of artificial or shady additives such as flavourings, sweeteners, and preservatives, and full of fibre. Look out for ones filled with ingredients like nuts or superfoods. They help you feel fuller for longer, and make the most of each bite.