Where do the people of Bali go for a holiday themselves?

A visiting Singapore-based senior tech executive said that Bali, which is one of the over 17,000 islands that make up Indonesia, is not as small as it may appear on the map. At over 5,600 square kms, it is bigger than Singapore, almost equal in size to Brunei, and nearly three times the size of Mauritius.

And with its varied terrain - encompassing pristine beaches, challenging mountain hiking trails, rain forests, quaint villages, majestic temples, and more - there is a lot to explore for even the local residents.

Be it Ubud, with its verdant paddy fields, temples, street dance performances and museums - and its monkey forest, the resplendent Mount Batur and the nearby lake, tranquil Bratan with its floating temple, the stately Tanah Lot temple, the Sanur and Jimbaran beaches with their picture-perfect sunrises and sunsets, the Sekampul waterfall, the West Bali nature reserve, not to forget the nearby islands of Nusa Lembongan and Nusa Penida, Bali has lots of places to cater to its own people too.

"People of Bali may not need to go out of the island - those living near the beaches can go on to visit the scenic uplands, the natural parks, the mountains, and vice versa, for a change," he contended.

Singapore, and other ASEAN countries are also viable options that the Balinese can consider, he added.