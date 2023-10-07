The Meaning and Symbolism Behind Emerald Jewellery

Here are some of the symbolic meanings associated with Emerald Jewellery:

1. Symbol of Love and Rebirth: The vibrant green colour of emeralds has long been associated with the renewal of life and love. In ancient times, emeralds were considered sacred to Venus, the Roman goddess of love and beauty. The green gemstone was believed to possess the power to rekindle the flames of love and strengthen relationships.

2. Stone of Healing and Protection: Emeralds have been attributed with healing properties, both physical and emotional. In traditional medicine, emeralds were believed to have the ability to cure ailments related to the heart, eyes, and digestive system. Emotionally, they were thought to soothe the soul and alleviate stress and anxiety.

3. Symbol of Wisdom and Growth: Emeralds are often associated with wisdom, growth, and personal development. Their lush green colour symbolizes the lushness of nature and the constant cycle of renewal and growth. Wearing emerald jewellery can serve as a reminder to continually seek knowledge and personal growth.