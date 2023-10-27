Zomato launches maternity insurance plan for female delivery partners

The insurance plan will cover expenses related to pregnancy consisting of birth and any maternity complication, thereby providing assurance and financial security to such female delivery partners and their families, the company said.

"By introducing comprehensive maternity insurance for gig workers, we are looking at providing extra support during our partners' journey to motherhood, reinforcing our dedication to their welfare and financial security, thereby helping them meet their needs every step of the way," Rakesh Ranjan, CEO, Food Delivery, Zomato, said in a statement.

Zomato partnered with the digital insurance provider ACKO, which will cover maternity insurance.

The insurance extends to the female delivery partners who have completed 1000 deliveries on the Zomato platform and have been active since the last 60 days on the date of intimation for the maternity insurance plan, according to the company.

The comprehensive coverage will include normal and cesarean deliveries for up to two children, along with maternity complications such as miscarriage and abortion.

This insurance plan will provide up to Rs 25,000 for normal delivery, up to Rs 40,000 for cesarean sections, and up to Rs 40,000 in case of maternity complications such as miscarriage and abortion.