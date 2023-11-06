4 locations for an ideal bachelorette party in India

There's no greater joy than sipping a refreshing drink, lounging by the beach, and talking about everything under the sun with your girls by your side! As you get ready with your lehengas and mehendi, there is one thing left for you to do before you switch from Ms. to Mrs.

It's time to celebrate your last few days of singledom. And what's the ultimate way to do that? A bachelorette party, of course.

A proper bachelorette needs three things: exquisite drinks, a touch of glam, and the perfect spot to let loose with your girl gang, without a care in the world. To ensure you not only have a blast but make life-long memories (or at least blurry ones you'll laugh about later), CRED shares with IANSlife a list of four places in India that will give you the ideal break you need, right before the wedding chaos ensues.

Goa

Not to be cliche, but in this town, the party never ends. Check out the infamous nightlife of goa, do some beach-hopping, and definitely don’t miss out on the endless beachfront parties.

Book a luxurious villa (We suggest Elivaas Bauhinia Luxurious Villa with Private Pool) for you and your ladies and make sure you use the spa. After you’ve had your fill, head on to South Goa to get away from the crowd, walk along the quieter beaches like the Betalbatim beach, and let yourself soak it all in. Let go of your fears, and stress, and spend the last days with your girls.

Pondicherry

A quaint little French town full of small bakeries, bohemian clothes, and beautiful, pristine beaches, Pondicherry cannot be missed when it comes to planning a bachelorette. The artistic cafes will make the perfect backdrop for all your Instagram pictures and the pleasant weather will ruffle your hair in the right ways. You can end the day by setting up a beach bonfire for a cozy and memorable gathering by the sea. Check out properties like Le Pondy, Accord Puducherry, Maison Perumal CGH Earth, or Palais de Mahe CGH Earth for a comfortable stay.