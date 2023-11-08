Audrey Hepburn's "Roman Holiday' pearl necklace to be offered in Geneva

Audrey Hepburn's performances in "Roman Holiday" (1953) continues to enchant audiences. Her portrayal of Princess Ann, a young royal on a journey of self-discovery in the Eternal City of Rome, earned her an Academy Award for Best Actress. The film is celebrated not only for its timeless storytelling but also for its exquisite costume and jewellery designs, showcasing the transformation of her character from regal opulence to carefree elegance.

The jewellery in "Roman Holiday" adds a touch of sophistication and glamour. These pieces include delicate necklaces, elegant earrings, and an assortment of tiaras and hair accessories, all carefully selected to enhance Hepburn's natural charm and grace.Audrey Hepburn was particularly fond of pearls. She often wore simple, single-strand pearl necklaces and pearl stud earrings, which became a signature part of her look. Her affinity for pearls perfectly embodied her timeless elegance. Her jewellery collection was a testament to her philosophy that "elegance is the only beauty that never fades."

Born 1929 her contributions to the entertainment world were immense. Further, she was a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, dedicating the latter part of her life to humanitarian work. She travelled extensively to advocate for children's rights and emergency relief efforts, leaving a profound impact on global causes. She passed away in 1993 in Switzerland. IANS/KB