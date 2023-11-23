5 heritage gems in India to visit

Heritage Week in India, a tribute to the nation’s cultural tapestry and historical legacy is celebrated from 19th to 25th November. Aimed to promote awareness and appreciation of India’s diverse heritage, the occasion provides an opportunity for one to delve into India’s architectural marvels.

Now is the time to revel in the glory of India’s culture, traversing through time to explore quaint homes that will take you back to a bygone era. From royal havelis to ancient villas, discover accommodations that offer not just a place to stay, but a chance to live amidst the living history of this diverse and vibrant nation.

For a guide on some of the best heritage homes across the county, check out Soul of India, a microsite on the Airbnb platform dedicated to heritage homes, featuring dwellings that can be booked to experience India’s deep-rooted culture first-hand, as part of a signed MoU with the Tourism Ministry of India. Pack your bags and embark on this unique journey now!

Savor Shimla’s Crisp Winter Air at this Heritage Bungalow:

Step into the heart of the city and discover a piece of Shimla's history in this 1870s dwelling. Once home to the Nawab of Lahore, this is among Shimla's oldest houses, nestled along a peaceful forest trail. Staying here is like journeying back in time, immersing yourself in the comfort and allure of treasured, time-honored objects passed down through generations. With its rich history and undeniable charm, this house invites you to relive its stories in a tranquil setting.

Immerse yourself in the serene atmosphere of Srinagar, at Khanda Kothi:

In a charming nook of Gogji Bagh, Srinagar, Kashmir, discover the Khanda Kothi—a Heritage House with a history spanning 50 years. Enjoy the sun and stunning views of the Zabarwan Mountains from the expansive front lawn. This Neo Kashmiri-style dwelling in Civil Lines showcases traditional Kashmiri arts, boasting Khamtamband Wooden Ceilings crafted from Himalayan Fir without the use of nails.