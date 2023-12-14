Bollywood Celebrity-Inspired Wedding Hairstyles

Start with towel dried hair and apply your favourite styling productComb mid-lengths and ends with a detangling comb to completely detangle your tressesAttach the Coanda smoothing dryer which is a multi-functional attachment that quickly prepares hair for styling. Select drying mode and choose high speed and high heat. Pre-dry your tresses.Divide your hair into 3 sections for effortless styling.Attach the 30mm long barrel to create voluminous curls and waves in both directions. Set airflow direction to curl away from the left side of your face. Start from the bottom section of your hair.Wrap a piece of hair around the barrel, leaving out the ends and hold in place until dry. Set the hair with cold shot for 5-10 seconds and slowly release out. Repeat the same on top left section.Change airflow direction and repeat on the bottom right section. Move to the top right section. Separate the curls with a detangling comb.Take a small section and braid it top-to-bottom. Repeat on the other side. Take both the braided sections and secure at the back of your head with a bobby pin. Hide the bobby pin with fresh flowers to complete the hairstyle

Katrina’s Stunning Straight & Sleek Look

Katrina Kaif opted for a sleek and straight look for her wedding celebrations. She covered the top of her head with a drape and flaunted those long tresses. Itdoes not need too much styling, which makes it perfect for those wanting something easy and chic.

To achieve this look:

After washing your hair, apply a styling cream and begin to blow dry your hair smooth with a hair dryer. Doing this step first will maximize the smoothness and help prolong the style.Once dry, brush the hair through to remove any tangles.Next, section the hair into manageable pieces, tying or clipping away the top sections first.