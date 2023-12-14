Shantanu & Nikhil: Indra is a name that resonates with reverence and urgency, and is more than just fashion; it's a heartfelt plea. We paid homage to the rain god in Indian mythology, and weave a tapestry with threads of the divine, the earthly, unlined with the emotional appeal for help in the shadow of the climate crisis. In a world weighed down by the weight of environmental turmoil, Indra aims to transform the fashion runway into a sacred stage for transcendence.

The detailing and the design language have always been very exclusive and native to the Maison. Can you please elaborate on what the collection looks like?

Shantanu & Nikhil: Our vision with Indra was to showcase the mighty God of Rain and Storm’s splendour and vitality in the face of the climate crisis. The designs portray the legendary drought embodied by an assumed demonic energy, ‘Vritra’ and one can witness the symbolic cracks representing the threat of water scarcity. The earthy colour scheme of the collection captures the severity of the drought while the designs symbolize the effects of this environmental force. What follows is a rapid transformation to Water, as this symbolizes the presence of Lord Indra. The free-flowing drapes and shimmering silk, which is also the signature of Shantanu & Nikhil, mimic the personification of the serene waters and the beauty of the ice caps. The drapes and tassels represent the ebb and flow of life-giving streams and embody the dynamic nature of water. Lastly, we have also tried to capture a glimpse of divine intervention in the form of rain and thunder in the form of metallic elements, to restore the balance of life.

Being the only Indian designer showcasing at the Sustainable Fashion Summit alongside international fashion houses such as LVMH and Stella McCartney is truly an honour. How has the Indian fashion landscape evolved over the years?

Shantanu & Nikhil: We are so thrilled to be showcasing Maison Shantanu & Nikhil’s latest collection ‘Indra’ on a global platform hosted by the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP 28 in Dubai. It is not only taking Indian Couture Fashion to the global forefront but also the rich cultural heritage depicted by the intricate weaves of the Indian artisans.

India's diverse cultural tapestry provides a unique foundation for sustainable fashion, where age-old techniques and artisanal skills seamlessly merge with contemporary design principles. In a time where climate change is a pressing area of concern, we are glad to be contributing to the cause through our creative endeavours of showcasing Indra.

Please elaborate on the design techniques and the colour palette used in this collection.

Shantanu & Nikhil: The design techniques of Indra are a seamless integration of the signature Shantanu & Nikhil ethos, the intricacy of Indian craftsmanship and a global perspective on contemporary fashion. The colour palette starts earthy, alluding to the severity of the drought and scarcity of water. As the show goes on, there is a rapid transformation to water- and the mighty force of Lord Indra. There are free-flowing silhouettes in shimmering silk, drapes and tassels and intricate metallic elements that create a transcendental aura, all tied together by Shantanu & Nikhil's craftsmanship.

Sustainability has been a largely discussed topic recently, what is your take on sustainability in Indian fashion?

Shantanu & Nikhil: In the global conversation on sustainable fashion, we hope that we bring a perspective that highlights the symbiotic relationship between cultural heritage and environmental consciousness through our brand Shantanu & Nikhil. By seamlessly integrating India's rich traditions into the contemporary sustainable fashion narrative, we hope that we are the conversation-starters that strive to redefine luxury as a harmonious blend of timeless elegance, ethical practices, and cultural pride.

Due to sustainable practices coming into play, what is the biggest change that the couture industry has faced in the recent past?