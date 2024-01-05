5 Caregiving And Incontinence Tips For Your Loved Ones

By - Jessica Smith
5 Caregiving And Incontinence:- It's good to take good care of your loved ones. Even if you have a person with a sensitive condition, particularly incontinence, your care means a lot in the management process.
Today, according to the American Urological Association, about a third of the US population has urinary incontinence. If these people are stigmatized instead of being taken care of properly, we will be risking their psychological, mental, and physical well-being.
But by giving care to them with love, we can help our loved ones manage incontinence smoothly and pursue an active life.
Let's look at five valuable tips that come in handy when caring for your loved ones with incontinence conditions.
With multiple choices of incontinence products in the market, it can be tough to get the best one for your loved ones. Generally, you should find absorbent products for incontinence patients, such as the adult diaper.
The best adult diapers should have high absorbency levels, be a perfect size and fit, and be suitable for mobility. Similarly, consider breathability and wetness indicator features so that the patient can stay odor-free and dry. That way, your loved ones will have uninterrupted sleep during the night while promoting a healthier lifestyle.
Diet is a considerable factor when it comes to caring for someone with incontinence. In addition to giving them healthy food, ensure that you include a meal that particularly promotes the condition of the bladder. Alcohol and caffeine, for instance, increase bladder activity, while artificial sweeteners impair bladder function.
So, to improve bladder control, you must eliminate or reduce such substances in your loved ones' diets.
Some of the food items to limit in their diet include:
· Tea
· Honey
· Milk
· Carbonated beverages, i.e., seltzer water and soda
· Corn syrup
· Spicy foods
· Tomatoes
· Medicines and caffeine
· Chocolate
Another thing is to ensure that the meal you give your incontinence patient is hydrated, preferably with water. This helps reduce cases of bladder irritation and urine odors. You may also use cherry juice or cranberry juice to reduce odors.
As a caregiver, you're simply the advocate of the patient or loved ones. In other words, you'll have to decide how and when to seek treatment on their behalf because they are looking at you. Because incontinence is usually a symptom of another health condition, it's best to include a medical professional early.
When a doctor diagnoses the underlying condition, it's possible to alleviate the adverse symptoms of incontinence. Before an appointment with the doctor, though, prepare questions to ask the medical practitioner for a better caregiving routine afterward. Similarly, remember to gather information on the patient's medical history for appropriate diagnoses. If the doctor doesn't diagnose the possibility of other causes, you may look for another physician.
There are various types of incontinence, such as stress, urge, overflow, mixed and functional. It's reasonable to understand what kind of incontinence your loved one suffers to provide the best care and management. Moreover, this will help you empathize better with their experience and advocate for them properly.
Here's a quick overview of the most common forms of incontinence:
Stress incontinence: Stress urinary incontinence, SUI, results from activities that pressure the bladder, e.g., running, exercising, or coughing. Stress incontinence is sometimes associated with activities like sitting or walking. So, If you can determine the cause of stress incontinence for your loved ones, you can ultimately manage the condition.
Urge incontinence: UI results from the unusual contraction of bladder muscles. It happens when the bladder releases urine before it's full. If the person you're caring for has urge incontinence, you'll notice them wanting to take frequent baths to stay clean and healthy.
Overflow incontinence: OI is another type of incontinence caused by urine blockage into the bladder, as usual. The condition is often related to cardiovascular and diabetes diseases. Although it affects everyone, overflow incontinence is a rampant issue for men, mainly because it's linked to prostate conditions.
Functional incontinence: Caused by conditions like mental illness, dementia, or other medications that can render you unaware of the need for a toilet. Even when the urinary system functions correctly, getting to a toilet and undressing on time is challenging.
One of the most significant care practices for incontinence patients is ensuring cleanliness and hygiene, i.e., odor-free, fresh, and dry.
Here are some of the ways to enhance cleanliness for your loved ones with incontinence:
· Changing diapers and liners whenever necessary to avoid staying wet
· Washing bedding and clothing after every leak
· Selecting wearings that are easy to clean and change
· Waterproofing areas where there are accidental leaks
Taking good care of your loved ones with incontinence conditions is a sign of love and sacrifice. It helps the victim stay active and confident without worrying about the social embarrassment of sudden leaks and odors, especially in public.
If you care for them properly with the help of the above tips, they'll be free of incontinence limitations and be thankful to you.