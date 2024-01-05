5 Caregiving And Incontinence Tips For Your Loved Ones

Diet is a considerable factor when it comes to caring for someone with incontinence. In addition to giving them healthy food, ensure that you include a meal that particularly promotes the condition of the bladder. Alcohol and caffeine, for instance, increase bladder activity, while artificial sweeteners impair bladder function.

So, to improve bladder control, you must eliminate or reduce such substances in your loved ones' diets.

Some of the food items to limit in their diet include:

· Tea

· Honey

· Milk

· Carbonated beverages, i.e., seltzer water and soda

· Corn syrup

· Spicy foods

· Tomatoes

· Medicines and caffeine

· Chocolate

Another thing is to ensure that the meal you give your incontinence patient is hydrated, preferably with water. This helps reduce cases of bladder irritation and urine odors. You may also use cherry juice or cranberry juice to reduce odors.

3. Seek Treatment Early

As a caregiver, you're simply the advocate of the patient or loved ones. In other words, you'll have to decide how and when to seek treatment on their behalf because they are looking at you. Because incontinence is usually a symptom of another health condition, it's best to include a medical professional early.

When a doctor diagnoses the underlying condition, it's possible to alleviate the adverse symptoms of incontinence. Before an appointment with the doctor, though, prepare questions to ask the medical practitioner for a better caregiving routine afterward. Similarly, remember to gather information on the patient's medical history for appropriate diagnoses. If the doctor doesn't diagnose the possibility of other causes, you may look for another physician.

4. Educate Yourself

There are various types of incontinence, such as stress, urge, overflow, mixed and functional. It's reasonable to understand what kind of incontinence your loved one suffers to provide the best care and management. Moreover, this will help you empathize better with their experience and advocate for them properly.

Here's a quick overview of the most common forms of incontinence:

Stress incontinence: Stress urinary incontinence, SUI, results from activities that pressure the bladder, e.g., running, exercising, or coughing. Stress incontinence is sometimes associated with activities like sitting or walking. So, If you can determine the cause of stress incontinence for your loved ones, you can ultimately manage the condition.

Urge incontinence: UI results from the unusual contraction of bladder muscles. It happens when the bladder releases urine before it's full. If the person you're caring for has urge incontinence, you'll notice them wanting to take frequent baths to stay clean and healthy.

Overflow incontinence: OI is another type of incontinence caused by urine blockage into the bladder, as usual. The condition is often related to cardiovascular and diabetes diseases. Although it affects everyone, overflow incontinence is a rampant issue for men, mainly because it's linked to prostate conditions.

Functional incontinence: Caused by conditions like mental illness, dementia, or other medications that can render you unaware of the need for a toilet. Even when the urinary system functions correctly, getting to a toilet and undressing on time is challenging.

5. Cleanliness and Hygiene