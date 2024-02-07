By Zainab Noor

Hi, my name is Jyoti, and I am a lawyer based in Andheri West, Mumbai. Earlier in 2023, I brought my parents over from Ahmedabad to live with me, and I needed a more prominent place to help my parents live the life I dreamt for them. After years of saving and making the best financial decisions, I thought it was time to shift into a premium luxury flat. I did not take this decision lightly, as a lot has to be taken into consideration. I am incredibly grateful for choosing Runwal Rare among the many properties for sale in Andheri West. I have been living here for over a year, and there is no doubt that it has been the best year for my parents. I felt it wouldn't be right if I didn't write a Runwal Rare review.

Why Did I Choose to Buy a Property in Runwal Rare?

For those looking for a spacious home in Andheri West, Runwal Rare is the best choice. This luxury property has offered me several perks, including hassle-free living, stunning views, and world-class amenities.

Greenery Everywhere: There is no shortage of trees, shrubs and gardens in Runwal Rare. This is why I chose Runwal Rare: my parents love sitting outside right in the middle of the greenery. My parents and I now have access to fresh air away from the pollution of the city.

Fitness Amenities: Among other Runwal Rare amenities, the property has a jogging track, gym, indoor game room, and a huge infinity swimming pool. If you like working out, Runwal Rare has just the suitable hybrid model for your fitness goals.

Security And Power Backup: Runwal Rare also provides excellent security, ensuring that people feel safe and protected in their houses. Having my parents in Mumbai did pose a particular security concern for them. But staying here has made my parents feel more confident and safer. The 24/7 CCTV surveillance and staff are some of the many security details at Runwal Rare. I never have to worry while I am away working.

Maintenance: The housekeeping staff are amiable and respectful. Each flat also comes with a servant room, making sure that my parents have all the help they need whenever they require it. The property also has a highly responsive power backup.

Modern Concept Home: The flats are constructed with modern decor, giving a pleasant and stylish living environment. If you are looking for a spacious home in Andheri West, Runwal Rare does not disappoint. They have incorporated modern living in every aspect of each flat, including a gas pipeline and intercom system. The apartments at Runwal Rare have large living areas, contemporary kitchens, and luxurious bedrooms. They include high-quality fixtures and fittings, as well as cutting-edge appliances and home automation systems. Natural light fills the homes. Not to forget, each flat is designed to be Vastu-compliant. Each unit has breathtaking views of the metropolitan skyline and the Arabian Sea. The design of each flat was the main reason behind my Runwal Rare review.

Location Advantages: Runwal Rare is conveniently located among some of the city's most significant retail centres, malls, restaurants, and entertainment hubs, making it an ideal area to live for people seeking an active lifestyle. The neighbourhood is also well-connected to the rest of the city via public solid transportation options. It is also adjacent to significant business sectors and several vital landmarks, making it an excellent choice for people wishing to settle in Mumbai's bustling city.

Configurations: The Runwal Rare price starts at 4 crores. The property has 2, 3, 4, and 4+ BHK configurations available to you. If you are looking for more space for guests, the 4+ BHK flats are stunning.

The Runwal Group is a well-known builder and developer in India with a history spanning over four decades. Subhash Runwal founded the Group in 1978, and it has been a pioneer in the Indian real estate sector since then. Runwal offers a diverse portfolio of projects that includes residential and commercial complexes, malls, IT parks, and theatres. It has a proven track record of completing projects on schedule and according to the standards provided. It has also used innovative technologies to ensure that its projects are energy-efficient and sustainable.