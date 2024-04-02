Lifestyle

Hormones, Anxiety, Video Games, and DNA: Autism Research and Experts Available

Could a pancreatic enzyme be the key to treating disruptive behavior in young children with Autism? The answer to this question and many topics relevant to Autism and Autism Spectrum Disorders are included in this collection of research news and experts.
April is Autism Awareness Month, and news about Autism seems more important than ever, with a rising diagnosis of the condition in children for the past 3 decades. Parents are more invested in understanding the signs and symptoms, and when they have a child with Autism, they want to know the most current treatment methods and care.

Media outlets worldwide will be looking for stories to cover the latest developments in this important subject, and advocacy groups are working to raise awareness.  

Reporters looking for Autism research experts can access embargoed news with a Newswise Press Pass and request an expert through the Expert Query form

Other stories include COVID pandemic effects on anxiety in teens with Autism, how video games might be beneficial for kids with Autism, and what are some of the genetic keys to understanding Autism Spectrum Disorders. Newswise/SP

