Congress invades BJP fortress in Pune, NCP fails to save Chinchwad

In shared honors, Maharashtra's ruling Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party and opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi bagged one seat each in the by-elections to two seats - Kasbapeth and Chinhwad - the results of which were announced here on Thursday.

In a stunner, MVA candidate Ravindra Dhangekar, of the Congress, bagged the Kasba Peth assembly seat - ousting the saffron party from its stronghold of 27 years -- defeating his main BJP rival Hemant Rasane.

While Dhangekar secured 73,284 votes, Rasane got 62,244 votes as per the final tally, of the elections held on February 26.