500 trucks stranded in Manipur as landslide blocks highway

Around 500 trucks were stranded along the Imphal-Jiribam National Highway-37 as landslides, triggered by heavy rains, blocked a few portions of the vital road link, an official said on Thursday.

Officials said that the landslides occurred between Irang and Awangkhul - 2, Khongsang and Awangkhul, and Rangkhui village on Wednesday in mountainous Noney district, blocking the NH-37, leaving round 500 trucks -- goods laden and empty ones -- stranded.

District administrations and other authorities have engaged a large number of workers to clear the mudslides from this vital national highway on an emergency basis and to resume movement of traffic.