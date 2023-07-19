Embrace Life: Rediscover Your Inner Child's Joy
Name
Sameeksha Rajpoot
Your Birth Place
Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh
Academic Qualification
Pursuing Bachelor in Journalism and Mass Communication from Galgotias University.
Languages you speak/write
Hindi, English
What do you do?
What’s the best part of your profession? What made
you choose this profession?
Being in this profession I can write my opinion and thoughts with power and in this profession there’s a lot to do research on.
Do you like reading? What was the last thing you read?
Yes, I love reading and the last book that I read was
“Unsung” by Arunoday Singh.
If you could have dinner with any 3 people dead or alive, who would it be and why?
Bharat Chauhan (I like his music and songs), Darshan Kumar (I like his acting), Courtney Pappernell (favourite writer)
If you could turn back the time and talk to your 18- year old self, what would you tell him/her?
Be strong for the coming time don’t ever loose your inner child and don’t ever forget to live life fully.
If you were going to live on a desert island but could only take one thing with you, what would it be?
My drawing notebook.
Your favorite subject(s)?
History
What is your least favorite subject(s)?
Mathematics
What’s something you wish to change about the world?
To change the perception of people to just get famous but not live a respectable and more genuine lifestyle which is good for yourself and society, As being just famous as a goal most often makes you do things which are not good for society and in general.
If your journey was/were a movie, what would it be called?
“A happy flower”
What are you passionate about?
Drawing and sketching
Best/memorable moment
There’s not only one there are a lot with my friends and family
What do you love to do in your leisure time?
Watching series and drawing
What do you hate the most?
People being fake
If given a choice, what alternate career would you have opted for?
Definitely fashion designing and I was selected in the NIFT exam.
Where and what kind of workplace would you like to work in future?
Any where but with the people having kind and supportive nature because that is not seen in current time.
Tell me something you think is true that almost nobody agrees with you on?
To be your innerself is the most purest thing to do rather than pretending it to be.
Finally, a Quote you relate to.
“All beauty has a little tragedy”- Bridgett Devoue
Media Sight/Sameeksha Rajpoot/SR