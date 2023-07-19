Embrace Life: Rediscover Your Inner Child's Joy
Embrace Life: Rediscover Your Inner Child's Joy

Sameeksha Rajput talks about how in a world that often demands seriousness and conformity, it's time to break free and reconnect with the vibrant spirit of your inner child. Embrace life with a renewed sense of wonder, curiosity, and unbridled joy
Q

Name

A

Sameeksha Rajpoot

Q

Your Birth Place

A

Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh

Q

Academic Qualification

A

Pursuing Bachelor in Journalism and Mass Communication from Galgotias University.

Q

Languages you speak/write

A

Hindi, English

Q

What do you do?

A

Pursuing Bachelor in Journalism and Mass Communication.

Q

What’s the best part of your profession? What made

you choose this profession?

A

Being in this profession I can write my opinion and thoughts with power and in this profession there’s a lot to do research on.

Q

Do you like reading? What was the last thing you read?

A

Yes, I love reading and the last book that I read was

“Unsung” by Arunoday Singh.

Q

If you could have dinner with any 3 people dead or alive, who would it be and why?

A

Bharat Chauhan (I like his music and songs), Darshan Kumar (I like his acting), Courtney Pappernell (favourite writer)

Q

If you could turn back the time and talk to your 18- year old self, what would you tell him/her?

A

Be strong for the coming time don’t ever loose your inner child and don’t ever forget to live life fully.

Q

If you were going to live on a desert island but could only take one thing with you, what would it be?

A

My drawing notebook.

Q

Your favorite subject(s)?

A

History

Q

What is your least favorite subject(s)?

A

Mathematics

Q

What’s something you wish to change about the world?

A

To change the perception of people to just get famous but not live a respectable and more genuine lifestyle which is good for yourself and society, As being just famous as a goal most often makes you do things which are not good for society and in general.

Q

If your journey was/were a movie, what would it be called?

A

“A happy flower”

Q

What are you passionate about?

A

Drawing and sketching

Q

Best/memorable moment

A

There’s not only one there are a lot with my friends and family

Q

What do you love to do in your leisure time?

A

Watching series and drawing

Q

What do you hate the most?

A

People being fake

Q

If given a choice, what alternate career would you have opted for?

A

Definitely fashion designing and I was selected in the NIFT exam.

Q

Where and what kind of workplace would you like to work in future?

A

Any where but with the people having kind and supportive nature because that is not seen in current time.

Q

Tell me something you think is true that almost nobody agrees with you on?

A

To be your innerself is the most purest thing to do rather than pretending it to be.

Q

Finally, a Quote you relate to.

A

“All beauty has a little tragedy”- Bridgett Devoue

