Embrace Your Rightful Duties and Detach from Outcomes: "Karmanye Vadhikaraste"

The verse "Karmanye Vadhikaraste" encapsulates one of the central teachings of the Bhagavad Gita, Karan Kumar Lohar believes that this teaching is essential in the context of living a life of righteousness and spiritual growth, as it promotes a selfless attitude towards actions and helps in reducing attachment to the material world.
Q

Name

A

Karan Kumar Lohar

Q

Academic Qualification

A

Pursuing Bachelor's of Multimedia and Mass Communication (2nd year) from SVKM’s Usha Pravin Gandhi College Mumbai (2022-25)

Q

Your Birth Place

A

Abroad

Q

Languages you speak/write

A

Hindi, English, Marwari

Q

What do you do?

A

I am a student pursuing BAMMC

Q

What’s the best part of your profession? What made you choose this profession?

A

I love to express, and have exceptional love for the Nation and Dharma through this profession I want to speak for the same and make corrections in society.

Q

Do you like reading? What was the last thing you read?

A

Yes, Shreemad Bhagwad Geeta

Q

If you could have dinner with any 3 people dead or alive, who would it be and why?

A

Maharana Pratap- My idol, he taught me patriotism and how to stand all alone even whole world is against people, motherland, pride, and dharma /shilpa shinde- I found her

Q

If you could turn back the time and talk to your 18-year-old self, what would you tell him/her?

A

You are going to regret, you are not that person

Q

What are you passionate about?

A


Acting and fame

Q

Best/memorable moment

A

When I got my brother

Q

What do you love to do in your leisure time

A

Sketching

Q

What do you hate the most?

A

When people don’t give me attention.

Q

If given a choice, what alternate career would you have opted for?

A

Politics

Q

If you were going to live on a desert island but could only take one thing with you, what would it be?

A

Snakes

Q

Where and what kind of workplace would you like to work in the future?

A

In studio

Q

Finally, a Quote you relate to.

A

“Karmaney vadhikaraste “

Q

Tell me something you think is true that almost nobody agrees with you on?

A

Spirits

