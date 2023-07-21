Embrace Your Rightful Duties and Detach from Outcomes: "Karmanye Vadhikaraste"
Name
Karan Kumar Lohar
Academic Qualification
Pursuing Bachelor's of Multimedia and Mass Communication (2nd year) from SVKM’s Usha Pravin Gandhi College Mumbai (2022-25)
Your Birth Place
Abroad
Languages you speak/write
Hindi, English, Marwari
What do you do?
I am a student pursuing BAMMC
What’s the best part of your profession? What made you choose this profession?
I love to express, and have exceptional love for the Nation and Dharma through this profession I want to speak for the same and make corrections in society.
Do you like reading? What was the last thing you read?
Yes, Shreemad Bhagwad Geeta
If you could have dinner with any 3 people dead or alive, who would it be and why?
Maharana Pratap- My idol, he taught me patriotism and how to stand all alone even whole world is against people, motherland, pride, and dharma /shilpa shinde- I found her
If you could turn back the time and talk to your 18-year-old self, what would you tell him/her?
You are going to regret, you are not that person
What are you passionate about?
Acting and fame
Best/memorable moment
When I got my brother
What do you love to do in your leisure time
Sketching
What do you hate the most?
When people don’t give me attention.
If given a choice, what alternate career would you have opted for?
Politics
If you were going to live on a desert island but could only take one thing with you, what would it be?
Snakes
Where and what kind of workplace would you like to work in the future?
In studio
Finally, a Quote you relate to.
“Karmaney vadhikaraste “
Tell me something you think is true that almost nobody agrees with you on?
Spirits
Media Sight/Karan Kumar Lohar/PS