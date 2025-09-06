Journalism Gives Me the Chance to Write Something New Everytime
Name
Varsha Pant
Academic Qualification
BA(hons) Journalism from Institute of Home Economics, Delhi University, Year of Graduation: 2025
Your Birth Place
Delhi
Languages you speak/write
English, Hindi
What do you do
Content Writing
What’s the best part of your profession? What made you choose this profession?
This profession is more on the creative side, rather than doing the same work repeatedly. Finding new topics and then writing a whole new story each time was always interesting for me.
Do you like reading? What was the last thing you read?
Sometimes, but I prefer watching more than reading.My last read was The Dreamseller: The Calling by Augusto Cury.
If you could have dinner with any 3 people dead or alive, who would it be and why?
That would be Indira Gandhi, Adolf Hitler, and Donald Trump. It would be an intense and thought-provoking conversation, hearing Gandhi’s perspective on leadership, Hitler’s on power and ideology, and Trump well, just talking about whatever he does best.
If you could turn back the time and talk to your 18-year-old self, what would you tell him/her?
Journalism is not what you think it is—so step out of the delusion and listen to your parents.
What are you passionate about?
Traveling
Best/memorable moment
When I won Best Actor, because it was the first trophy I received in my very first acting competition and also the first play I performed in.
What do you love to do in your leisure time
Watch anime
What do you hate the most?
Hate is a very strong term to use. Right now i don't think i hate anything
If given a choice, what alternate career would you have opted for?
Theatre Actress
If you were going to live on a desert island but could only take one thing with you, what would it be?
Water
Where and what kind of workplace would you like to work in the future?
It was my dream to work on epic channel, to travel and find out about hidden stories and gems of history.
Finally, a Quote you relate to.
Kids who have never seen peace and kids who have never seen war have different values! Those who stand at the top determine what's wrong and what's right!" and "Justice will prevail, you say? But of course it will! Whoever wins this war becomes justice! - Donquixote Doflamingo
Tell me something you think is true that almost nobody agrees with you on?
Everyone in this world is pretending. What people are right now, after living for 15 years or more, is not their true self — it’s what society and people around them have made them. People who claim they don’t have a bad side are lying. On the other hand, those who openly showcase only their bad personality are also not being true to themselves, because they became that way due to the influence of people around them. So, in reality, no one is exactly who they truly are.
Media Sight/Varsha Pant/DS