Death of KK emphasizes the importance of providing Emergency Care during Public Events

The recent death of veteran singer Krishnakumar Kunnath (KK) after a concert in Kolkata has highlighted the need to learn the basic nuances of handling health emergencies for all.

The post-mortem report of the singer indicated that KK had significant blockages in his heart vessels, which led to a heart attack. Even, he can be seen distressed and sweating during his live performance. The singer was taken to his hotel and then to a hospital where doctors declared him dead following a cardiac arrest.

The major point which is being widely discussed is -- Had he survived if he had been promptly transported to a hospital?

"Timely CPR even by a lay person and immediate shifting to cardiac Centre might have a different result", says Dr (Prof) Tarun Kumar, ABVIMS and RML hospital. He told that if he had any symptoms, he should have been immediately taken to the nearest medical Centre, instead of going to the hotel. Time is both precious and precarious in such a medical emergency, he said.

Emergency medical and critical care services can play a significant role in designing and implementing an effective approach to public health. The top three reasons people visit an emergency are heart attack, a stroke, or an accident. In the case of a heart attack or accident, the patient must get to a hospital within 60 minutes. The time-to-treatment is most crucial in the case of a heart attack. The medical guidelines say this should be 90 minutes or less to perform angioplasty in such cases.

The essential elements of an emergency medical system for cardiac patients are ambulance operations, a call center, and healthcare facilities.

"A heart attack is a medical emergency. It usually occurs when a blood clot blocks blood flow to the heart. It leads to myocardial injury and needs proper treatment to salvage the myocardium. In cardiac arrest, the heart abruptly stops beating. Without prompt intervention, it can result in the person's death. Heart function stops abruptly and needs urgent intervention", said Dr. Kumar.