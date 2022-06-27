Commonwealth leaders committed to funding to the battle against malaria

Heads of government of the Commonwealth nations along with business and civil society leaders committed to accelerating progress in the fight against malaria and non-communicable diseases (NTDs), with pledges toward intervention efforts.

The commitment was made at the Kigali Summit on Malaria and Neglected Tropical Diseases, a side event of the Commonwealth leaders meeting in Rwanda's capital city Kigali on Thursday.

Delegates at the summit hosted by the Rwandan government reaffirmed countries' commitment to end malaria and neglected tropical diseases, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Incredible commitments were made on co-financing towards the fight against malaria; more than $2.1 billion of funding commitments were spotlighted through today's announcements by the Global Fund as domestic commitments made between 2021 and 2023," Rwandan Health Minister Daniel Ngamije told the summit.

Malaria is a preventable, treatable disease but every year, malaria sickens more than 200 million people and kills more than 600,000, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Most of the victims are young children in Africa, who are most vulnerable.

Community ownership and behavior change with youth at the center will help us to combat malaria and NTDs, said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO Director-General.