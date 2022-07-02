PGI-Chandigarh conducts rare high risk heart surgery

Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research's Advanced Cardiac Centre here has done a rare high-risk surgery on a 90-year-old man, the first in the institute's history.

A team of doctors under the guidance of Yash Paul Sharma performed the highly complex and lifesaving angioplasty on a patient who was suffering from a weak heart and critical coronary artery disease and severe COPD and was too old and weak to undergo open-heart surgery.

Himanshu Gupta, Associate Professor, explained the patient was not fit for open-heart surgery but at the same time the angioplasty procedure was also very complex and high risk as the patient had heavily calcified left main trifurcation disease with a weak heart.

"In this procedure, we used the Impella device, which is a miniature heart pump that supports the patient vitals during the process of angioplasty," he told IANS on Thursday.