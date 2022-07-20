Nitrates in processed meats may increase the risk of colon cancer

The use of nitrates in processed meat products like ham and sausage increased the risk of colon cancer, the French Agency for Food, Environmental and Occupational Health & Safety (ANSES) has confirmed.

Nitrates and nitrites are a type of salts that are added to processed and cured meats to extend shelf life and to give them flavor and pink color. Nitrites form nitrates when combined with oxygen.

In 2015, a World Health Organization report classified processed meat as carcinogenic because curing -- by adding nitrates or nitrites or by smoking -- can lead to the formation of potentially cancer-causing chemicals.

The ANSES has confirmed a link between these additives and the risk of colon cancer, also known as bowel cancer, stating "more than half of exposure to nitrites comes from the consumption of charcuterie, because of the additives used in preparing it".