Study found that reading book & practicing yoga can reduce the risk of dementia

Want to cut your risk of developing dementia? Indulging in activities such as reading a book and doing yoga and spending your time with family and friends, suggests a new study.

Published in the journal 'Neurology', the meta-analysis involving a review of 38 studies from around the world involving a total of more than 2 million people who did not have dementia revealed that leisure activities overall were linked to a reduced risk of neurodegenerative disease.

Those who engaged in leisure activities had a 17 percent lower risk of developing dementia than those who did not engage in them.

Mental activity mainly consisted of intellectual activities and included reading or writing for pleasure, watching television, listening to the radio, playing games or musical instruments, using a computer, and making crafts.

People who participated in these activities had a 23 percent lower risk of dementia, said researchers at Peking University Sixth Hospital in China.