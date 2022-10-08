Mental health of employees has become the priority of companies around the world

The mental health of employees is increasingly being given utmost priority and has become a crucial determinant in their overall health. The fact that poor mental health can lead to burnout among employees, seriously affecting their ability to contribute meaningfully to both their personal and professional lives is something every employee is aware of.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has also estimated that the economic loss due to mental health conditions could amount to $1.03 trillion for the 2012-2030 period.

Now, more and more companies are being cognizant of how various situations can potentially take a toll on the emotional and mental well-being of their employees. And they have decided that it is best not to ignore signs of their emotional and mental stresses and address them like any physical ailment.

Companies are now investing in the well-being of their employees, and their families and have made it their top priority to create tailor-made programs for their employees' well-being that are holistic, customizable, and accessible.