A Guide To Taking Max Advantage Of Cartoon Maker

Advantages Of Using A Cartoon Maker

Using an animator to create animated videos is not a hard task. The steps are almost the same for all applications except that some might offer more features than others. You can get numerous advantages while making cartoon videos. In the guide below, I will be walking you through the steps to use Doratoon which is one of the best cartoon maker applications out there. So, let's get started!

1. Provide Free Animation Online

Before starting work on the software, you must register by creating an account. This takes a mere 1 to 2 minutes. After creating your account, you can now sign in whenever needed. However, Doratoon offers a free trial too. Hence, you do not have to pay for the subscription right away but can instead play with the features for free and then buy the subscription when you are satisfied.

2. Offers Numerous Templates

Choosing a template that is related to your video’s message is a very crucial task. Luckily, animated video makers offer thousands of customizable templates. All you have to do is select the template that suits your theme best and start working.

3. You Can Add Your Characters

After selecting a suitable template, now you have to add in the characters. In the case of Doratoon, it offers the option of using customizable characters or creating from scratch. Therefore, when tailoring your characters, you can customize everything from their outfit to their expressions and even other micro details.

4. You Can Add Music And Effects

Once you have made a storyline and added all the characters, now it's time to put in some sound effects and transitions. As for the music, you can choose any sound from the royalty-free music library of Doratoon. Moreover, you can add subtitles to make your animated video even more understandable.

Step 5: Export And Download Options

Once you are done creating your desired animated video, now you can export it and download it on your device. Moreover, you can share the link on various social media platforms and use the video wherever you want.