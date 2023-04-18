Friday Plans Erectile Dysfunction Review

By : Drew Gallagher

Many people started using telehealth for easy treatment options and to discuss issues they might feel uncomfortable talking about in regular doctor visits. Friday Plans is an online pharmacy that offers men a simple and affordable way to get treatment for erectile dysfunction (ED).

Our Friday Plans ED review : Friday Plans works with licensed healthcare professionals in the U.S. and uses advanced technology to make getting ED medications easy and convenient. However, Friday Plans is only available in 47 out of 50 states, and focuses only on one specific condition, ED.

What You Should Know About Friday Plans

Best features

Free prescription, if appropriate

Status update on treatment or prescription in 24 hours

Free three-day shipping on all orders

Same low price for all doses

Prices as low as 87 cents per tablet

Easy to control your subscription online

Drawbacks

Subscription model, although it’s easy to pause or cancel your subscription

Not available in 3 states

How Does Friday Plans Work?



Friday Plans is a website that prescribes and ships ED medication with a simple online questionnaire. It focuses only on erectile dysfunction (ED), which allows it to streamline the prescription process and slash the medication cost to as low as 87 cents per tablet.

You talk to doctors through your Friday Plans account on your phone or computer. The consultations are easy and quick.

One great thing about Friday Plans is that prescriptions are free. This makes the service more affordable for users. Insurance is not needed, and neither is a previous prescription for ED medication.



Friday Plans Treatment Options

If prescribed, you have the option of 9, 12, or 18 tablets per month. You also have the option of choosing 25mg, 50mg, or 100mg doses.



Friday Plans is a monthly subscription service. You can choose to receive refills every month, or you can pause your subscription on Friday Plans website, until you’re ready for your next refill.



If you want to cancel your Friday Plans subscription, they make it very easy to do so. You can cancel your subscription at any time, with a few clicks on Friday Plans website.



Does Insurance Cover Friday Plans?

No, Friday Plans does not take insurance. However, as Friday Plans points out on their website, with free prescriptions and prices as low as 87 cents per tablet, Friday Plans costs less than a typical copay for a doctors’ visit through insurance.

Not to mention the out of pocket costs for ED medication from traditional pharmacies, which can rise to as high as $40 per tablet. Many health insurance plans do not cover ED medication, as it is deemed a “lifestyle medication”.



Friday Plans cuts through all the red tape and provides a simpler, far-less-expensive way to get ED medication.





When can you get a Friday Plans appointment?

You can take Friday Plans medical intake questionnaire at any time. The medical professionals get back to you within 24 hours after reviewing your questionnaire, to let you know if you have been issued a prescription or not.



