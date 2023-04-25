Take a summer vacation to Maldives

Travellers from all over the world continue to find the Maldives to be a year-round destination of great interest, including families with children, couples and solitary travellers, groups of friends or business retreats and MICE tourism.



Pertinent trends and insights that make the summer months look very promising for travel to the Maldives, as shared by Althaf Mohamed Ali, Chief Operating Officer at Pulse Hotels & Resorts:



Asian countries, especially China and India try becoming top source markets for summer 2023: India has consistently been a primary source market for the Maldives and expected to continue topping the list for this summer season as well, with high interest from other countries especially in Asia including China. Last year, India took the leading 14.4 per cent market share with 241,369 tourist arrivals into the destination.



Spike in last minute holiday planning with short to long duration bookings: Since the start of 2023, the Maldives has seen a spike in last minute holiday bookings from across countries, and with summer season on, this trend is expected to continue picking up in a big way. summer vacationers are also increasingly cashing in on last minute travel deals from flight operators, online travel companies, hotels and resorts, as well as destination-led promotions.



Although the Maldives' average leisure vacations last six to seven nights, an increasing number of long-stay visitors who want to combine work and pleasure have recently been drawn to the nation's picturesque private island resorts. The Maldives has emerged as a haven for individuals seeking to get away from the grind but still remaining connected as more businesses throughout the world, particularly in Asia, implement remote work practises. Additionally, during the holiday season, families from nations like India who have school-aged children prefer lengthier stays of seven to ten nights or more.



Fuelling a sustained travel demand to unlock the tourism potential for Maldivesas the preferred destination in 2023 and beyond: With other destinations around the world opening up back to pre-pandemic levels, there is immense potential for the Maldives to maintain its positioning as the top private island paradise.



MMPRC (Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation) already has several destination marketing and promotional initiatives in place to drive higher numbers, including partnerships with resorts and travel brands, digital and social media campaigns, participation in major trade events, media engagement programmes and beyond. Some other key contributors are various global flight carriers servicing major cities with multiple weekly flights, and continued flexible travel policies by the Maldivian government are only going to be added incentives for travel to increase to the sunny side of life, Maldives. [IANS/NS]