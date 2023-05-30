New Features in Fortnite Chapter 2 season 8

By : Steve Seos

As we all know, Fortnite has been a very popular battle royale game for a very long time and this is only because of its building aspect. People only try or play this game because of the building aspect. No game has ever had this feature where you could build fight your opponent for high ground and all. It’s crazy how they even thought of this. Fortnite has been around for many years now. There used to be a different map in Chapter 1. People were really mad when Fortnite changed the map. People had a sentimental feeling towards that map and thousands of players stopped playing the game and switched to Apex Legends.



Fortnite has a huge map with different pinned locations in it. It’s a game that you can’t master in a week or two. It can take months or even years depending on how much you practice. People spend hours in creative just to learn a new technique with the building. Some people have been playing since the launch of Fortnite and are still bad at the game. Yes! It’s possible to be bad even after you practice a lot. I’d suggest you spend a lot of time in creative and just free build there to get good at it. Once you’ve mastered the art of building, you’ll be good to go and can outbuild anyone for high ground. There is another thing called editing in this game. People use the latest working Fortnite hacks for this where it edits in 0.1 seconds. People won’t even see you editing this and this will make you a step ahead of them and due to that, you can easily kill them before they even notice.



Some professionals don’t even need this hack as they can do the editing without any hacks. This takes a lot of practice as editing while fighting can be a bit intense. And again, I’d suggest you go to creative and do some editing courses to get good at editing. Once you start doing this course, you will get very good editing which will allow you to edit mid-fight and take your opponent down. People have been getting very good just because of these editing courses that are made by the Fortnite community. There are also aim trainer maps you can go play in Fortnite which can improve your aim drastically if you practice daily.



If you think you’re good at Fortnite, you should start streaming because a lot of young Fortnite players are getting famous for their gameplay and if you have the skills, you should stream and earn easy revenue from it. People have been making a living from their Fortnite gameplay and have joined such big esports teams who are also paying the player to play for them and represent them.