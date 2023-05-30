New Features in Fortnite Chapter 2 season 8

By : Steve Seos
As we all know, Fortnite has been a very popular battle royale game for a very long time and this is only because of its building aspect. People only try or play this game because of the building aspect. No game has ever had this feature where you could build fight your opponent for high ground and all. It’s crazy how they even thought of this. Fortnite has been around for many years now. There used to be a different map in Chapter 1. People were really mad when Fortnite changed the map. People had a sentimental feeling towards that map and thousands of players stopped playing the game and switched to Apex Legends.
Fortnite has a huge map with different pinned locations in it. It’s a game that you can’t master in a week or two. It can take months or even years depending on how much you practice. People spend hours in creative just to learn a new technique with the building. Some people have been playing since the launch of Fortnite and are still bad at the game. Yes! It’s possible to be bad even after you practice a lot. I’d suggest you spend a lot of time in creative and just free build there to get good at it. Once you’ve mastered the art of building, you’ll be good to go and can outbuild anyone for high ground. There is another thing called editing in this game. People use the latest working Fortnite hacks for this where it edits in 0.1 seconds. People won’t even see you editing this and this will make you a step ahead of them and due to that, you can easily kill them before they even notice.
Some professionals don’t even need this hack as they can do the editing without any hacks. This takes a lot of practice as editing while fighting can be a bit intense. And again, I’d suggest you go to creative and do some editing courses to get good at editing. Once you start doing this course, you will get very good editing which will allow you to edit mid-fight and take your opponent down. People have been getting very good just because of these editing courses that are made by the Fortnite community. There are also aim trainer maps you can go play in Fortnite which can improve your aim drastically if you practice daily.
If you think you’re good at Fortnite, you should start streaming because a lot of young Fortnite players are getting famous for their gameplay and if you have the skills, you should stream and earn easy revenue from it. People have been making a living from their Fortnite gameplay and have joined such big esports teams who are also paying the player to play for them and represent them.
Anyways, Chapter 2 season 8 is almost out now, and here are some new things that are coming with it:
Naruto coming to Fortnite
Yep! It’s true, Naruto is coming to Fortnite and for all the people who watch naruto, the skin will be coming with the battle pass so, you won’t have to spend extra money to buy vbucks. You will only have to get the battle pass and you’ll be good to go. You’ll get the skin as you progress further in the battle pass.
And more anime characters like Goku might also be a part of this battle pass and some other anime-related things are also coming to Fortnite so, if you don’t play Fortnite, you should download it right now and play the chapter 2 season 8 and enjoy some amazing anime character skins.
New theme
New locations are coming to Fortnite like Pyramids, Cubes, Crash sites, etc. Those locations will be giving Fortnite an ancient look and due to that, you guys might be getting a mummy skin in the battle pass or maybe a skin in the item shop. No one knows that yet but keep your game updated if you want to know.
Sideways
Season 8 will include something like the upside-down in stranger things called sideways. This will release monsters in the game who try to kill you. It’s similar to when Fortnite added zombies in the game who would try to kill you but would also drop loot if killed. So, yeah, it’s a fun aspect that Fortnite is including the map did get bigger but emptier as well.
New cosmetics
With the new battle pass, new cosmetics will also take place which means a new pickaxe, glider and different forms of the Naruto skin might take place. This is very cool as Fortnite adds new stuff every new battle pass and they have always surprised everyone. (GP/JS)