Some of the commonly used headline styles

The most important thing is consistency, not style. Understanding different headline capitalization patterns can help you develop your own style guide that will guide your headline writing and maintain consistency throughout all of your material.

Some of the commonly used headline style

1. AP Style :

The majority of journalists and news media organizations prefer to write in AP Style. The Associated Press Stylebook is the definitive manual for news writing styles, format, punctuation, word choice, and every other element of media writing. It is revised yearly. AP Style is intended to guarantee uniform, consistent writing and ease of comprehension across channels.

The fundamentals of AP style headline writing-

1. According to AP Style, only the first word of your headline and any proper nouns or abbreviations should be capitalized; all other words should be lowercase (for example, "The people making North Dakota's future bright").

2. For all numbers, use numerals (for instance, "3 ways to write headlines" rather than "Three ways to write headlines").

3. For headline quotation marks, use single quotes (for instance, "Why Joe said 'no'").

2. Wikipedia Manual of Style :

The style guide used for all Wikipedia articles is the Wikipedia Manual of Style. It was developed to make sure that the language, style, and formatting used by all volunteer Wikipedia editors are the same across the board.

The user-generated content on Wikipedia is consistent and does not require the involvement of the content oversight board because the site as a whole rigorously abides by these criteria. This is a perfect illustration of how well a quality style guide can be used across a variety of content types.

Fundamentals of Wikipedia's Manual of Style for Headlines-

For headings and article names, the Wikipedia Manual of Style recommends using sentence case. Typically, this entails capitalizing only the headline's initial word and proper nouns, leaving all other terms in lowercase.

Example of an article title from the Wikipedia Manual of Style: "Article titles, sections, and headings"