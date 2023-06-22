Bahubali Samosa Challenge: Eat 12 kg to Win Rs 71,000!

Samosas are filled with 7 kg of filling, such as potatoes, peas, paneer, dry fruits, and spices. It takes approximately 90 minutes to fry the samosas.
If you are a foodie, then there is a chance for you to win some money too. A sweet shop in Meerut is making a 'Bahubali Samosa' weighing approximately 12 kg. The shop has also issued a challenge in which customers will be given a cash prize of Rs 71,000 for eating an entire 12 kg samosa within 30 minutes.
A 12 kg samosa is made in six hours, according to Ujjawal Kaushal, 30, the third-generation owner of Kaushal Sweets in Lalkurti. The samosas are filled with 7 kg of filling, such as potatoes, peas, paneer, dry fruits, and spices. It takes about 90 minutes to fry the samosas.
He said that we are now receiving orders from many people who prefer to cut a 12 kg samosa instead of a cake on their birthday.
The Kaushal Sweets family, which has been in the sweet business for over 60 years, decided to make a giant 4 kg samosa in July last year.
He said that considering the response we received, we started making samosas weighing 8 kg and 12 kg. A 12 kg samosa costs Rs 1,500, and we accept advance orders.
He claims that many families place special occasion orders for Bahubali samosas, and some even prepare parathas the following day with the leftover samosa filling.
What are your thoughts on this money-making challenge combined with this amazing taste? Foodies will definitely not let this opportunity pass them by. (MBT/JS)