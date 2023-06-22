Bahubali Samosa Challenge: Eat 12 kg to Win Rs 71,000!

Samosas are filled with 7 kg of filling, such as potatoes, peas, paneer, dry fruits, and spices. It takes approximately 90 minutes to fry the samosas.

If you are a foodie, then there is a chance for you to win some money too. A sweet shop in Meerut is making a 'Bahubali Samosa' weighing approximately 12 kg. The shop has also issued a challenge in which customers will be given a cash prize of Rs 71,000 for eating an entire 12 kg samosa within 30 minutes.

A 12 kg samosa is made in six hours, according to Ujjawal Kaushal, 30, the third-generation owner of Kaushal Sweets in Lalkurti. The samosas are filled with 7 kg of filling, such as potatoes, peas, paneer, dry fruits, and spices. It takes about 90 minutes to fry the samosas.