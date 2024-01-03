Crorepatis swindle wages as corruption rampant in MGNREGA works in Coimbatore, Tiruppur

MGNREGA:- R Narayanasamy (43), a businessman from Chinniyampalayam village panchayat in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore district, is a partner in a gold finance company. He lives in a two-storey house and received Rs 11 crore as compensation for giving up his agricultural land for Coimbatore airport expansion.

Nevertheless, he received Rs 4,864 and Rs 14,196 in his bank account as wages under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme in FY21 and FY22, respectively. Similarly, his wife N Bakkiyam (48) received Rs 17,152 between January 2021 and March 2023.

Another crorepati resident and textile mill owner, S Rangasamy (43) totally received Rs 23,000 in FY21 and FY22. These so-called MGNREGA workers are among the 18 ineligible beneficiaries identified by the MGNREGA ombudsperson of Coimbatore district, B Navaneethakrishnan, during his field inquiry this October.

“I have received complaints against hundreds of ineligible beneficiaries, but being the only staff in my office, I have very huge limitations. So I inquire only very serious allegations,” Navaneethakrishnan tells 101Reporters. He has recommended to District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati that money be recovered from ineligible beneficiaries and legal action be initiated against panchayat president Rajalakshmi Devarajan and erring authorities in the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department.

Navaneethakrishnan informs that he has recommended withholding MGNREGA funds for the village until the money is fully recovered. “There are 63 such ineligible job card holders in my village panchayat. The ombudsperson could establish the identity of only 18,” complainant M Selvaraj (70) tells 101Reporters.

Selvaraj, who used information in the MGNREGA website to unearth corruption, claims that he has sent the details of the remaining 45 people to the authorities and is awaiting action.

The situation is no better in neighbouring Tiruppur district. Among the many shocking irregularities at Erasinampalayam village panchayat in Mulanur block is the swindling of wages by creating a fake job code.

According to the inquiry report submitted to Tiruppur Collector T Christuraj by ombudsperson M Premalatha, the panchayat has paid Rs 37,185 in wages for the works done on agricultural land owned by P Muthusamy, son of Palanisamy, at Naranavalasu. However, no such individual exists, which means no work was done. The land documents of a namesake from Erasinampalayam village was used to swindle money.

Premalatha has recommended to the Collector to instruct the Mulanur Block Development Officer (Village Panchayats) to recover the money from the job card holders who were credited wages for the works not done under MGNREGA.