The Quest for Extended Youth

Extended Youth:- Later this month Bar-Ilan University will host an international conference dedicated to the advancement of research, development and education in the field of healthy longevity. The conference, entitled “Longevity Nation 2024 – Enhancing Research, Development and Education for Healthy Longevity”, will bring together leading voices in longevity research from around the world. It will take place from October 28-31 on the Bar-Ilan University campus in Ramat Gan, Israel.

Organized by Dr. Ilia Stambler from Vetek (Seniority) Association and the Graduate Program in Science, Technology, and Society at Bar-Ilan University, the conference will address the multifaceted challenges associated with an aging global population. Participants will include leading researchers, developers, investors, educators, decision-makers, and public figures from Israel and around the world to foster collaboration and advance the science and technology of healthy aging.

Should we be thinking about the preservation of health in old age, the prevention of aging-related diseases, and the extension of healthy longevity during this period of conflict and hardship in Israel? “Absolutely,” says Dr. Stambler. “We should continue to think about and work for healthy longevity even now, to improve national resilience that will help us overcome the present adversity and maintain the basis for positive development in the future.”

Key Highlights of Longevity Nation 2024