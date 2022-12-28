Paul McCartney remembers his 'Beatles' buddy John Lennon

The Beatles singer Paul McCartney, who shared vocal duties with band member John Lennon, has revealed why he 'couldn't talk' about John Lennon after his tragic death in 1980.

McCartney, 80, opened up about how he got home from the studio after Lennon's murder and turned on the TV to see people reflecting on his friend's impact - but it was 'too difficult' for him to do the same, reports New York Post.