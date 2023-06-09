Sachin-Jigar's 'Phir Aur Kya Chahiye' tops Billboard India top 25 list

The song 'Phir Aur Kya Chahiye' from the Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan-starrer 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' has topped the Billboard India top 25 list. The song has been composed by the music director duo Sachin-Jigar, who are known for hit tracks such as 'Jeena Jeena', 'Babaji Ki Booti' and the more recent 'Apna Bana Le' from 'Bhediya'.



Reacting to the same, Sachin-Jigar said in a statement: "We are grateful and overjoyed that 'Phir Aur Kya Chahiye' has been showered with so much love. It feels great to see the audiences resonate with the song."