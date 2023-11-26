Flute maestro Pt. Hariprasad Chaurasia conferred top Birla Award

Birla Award:- Renowned flautist and music director Pt. Hariprasad Chaurasia was conferred the 'Aditya Vikram Birla Kala Shikhar Puraskar' for his contributions to music and catapulting it on the global arena, officials said here on Friday.

The Sangit Kala Kendra (SKK) President Rajashree Birla conferred the honour on Pt. Chaurasia, 85, at a glittering function late on Thursday, when she described him as the "doyen of the Bansuri (flute), whose status as a flautist is unmatchable".

Two other promising young artists, tabla player Ojas Adhiya and sarangi player Sabir Khan were presented with the 'Aditya Vikram Birla Mala Kiran Puraskar' each.

Veteran playback singer Kavita Krishnamurthy was the chief guest of the event along with the panel of judges comprising Shekhar Sen, Rahul Sharma Dr Suvarnalata Rao, Ronu Majumdar, all acclaimed names in the world of instrumental music, as per the theme of the awards this year.

Industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla and others were treated to an evening of music with Malevo from Argentina, actor-director Farhan Akhtar and singer Sunidhi Chauhan.