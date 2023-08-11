CATALOG :- "Pranav's Top 5 Life-Changing Reads"
Pranav Gandhi
I am a student studying Political Science in DU. I am currently involved in internships and volunteering roles to increase my working knowledge of subject matters. I completed my schooling from APS DK in humanities with 96%.
BOOKS:
It Ends With Us- A beautiful Romantic novel by Colleen Hoover. Touches themes of domestic abuse, love, relationships, friendships and journey of life.
Becoming by Michelle Obama- Who needs introduction to Obama's? Michelle talks about her experience as a young black girl living in Chicago to her journey as the first lady of the United States
It Starts with Us- Sequel to It Ends With Us. A continuation of the beautiful story where the protagonist finds love, lives her life to the fullest and overcomes challenge which life has to offer.
Heart Bones- A story about love, friendship, parenthood, sisterhood and family. Colleen Hoover beautiful describes a young underprivileged girls journey to success and love.
Locke and Key- A famous novel-comic style series revolves around mystery, friendship, romance and what not.
BLOGS/WEBSITES:
NDTV News and The Social Talk- I like these two sites the most, because these news websites are very honest from the angle of authenticity. Their unbiased and honest analysis are the key factors, for which one should watch or visit them.
EOnline.com- This is a Hollywood news site. Its a best website for those readers who want to read updated news of Hollywood.
Google News- This is an app where I get most of my latest updates. I think, Google News is a best place to get all the current news. It's a right window for those who want to know about the things happening around the world in real time.
