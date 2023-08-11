CATALOG :- "Pranav's Top 5 Life-Changing Reads"

A

It Ends With Us- A beautiful Romantic novel by Colleen Hoover. Touches themes of domestic abuse, love, relationships, friendships and journey of life.

Becoming by Michelle Obama- Who needs introduction to Obama's? Michelle talks about her experience as a young black girl living in Chicago to her journey as the first lady of the United States

It Starts with Us- Sequel to It Ends With Us. A continuation of the beautiful story where the protagonist finds love, lives her life to the fullest and overcomes challenge which life has to offer.

Heart Bones- A story about love, friendship, parenthood, sisterhood and family. Colleen Hoover beautiful describes a young underprivileged girls journey to success and love.

Locke and Key- A famous novel-comic style series revolves around mystery, friendship, romance and what not.