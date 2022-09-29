Durga Puja and its significance

By: Olivia Sarkar

Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is an annual Hindu festival celebrated in the Indian subcontinent that honors and reveres the Hindu goddess Durga and commemorates Durga's victory over Mahishasur.

The first day of Durga Puja is Mahalaya, which marks the arrival of the goddess. On the sixth day, Sasthi, celebrations, and worship begin. The goddess is worshipped in her various forms as Durga, Lakshmi, and Saraswati over the next three days.

The celebrations conclude with Vijaya Dashami (Tenth Day of Victory) when sacred images are carried in massive processions to local rivers and immersed amid loud chants and drumbeats "dhaak." This custom represents the deity's return to her home and husband, Shiva, in the Himalayas. At various pandals, idols of the goddess riding a lion and attacking the demon king Mahishasura can be found. This year the celebration begins on October 1 and lasts till October 5.

The significance of Durga Puja should be understood in order to enhance the beauty of the celebrations and to comprehend the devotion to Goddess Durga.