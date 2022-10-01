Smartwatches create a connected lifestyle

What is the future of wearable technology in healthcare?

VJ: The current evolution of the smartwatch in the popular avatar is albeit a guiding factor that makes it possible to track and monitor the general fitness levels of a human body. Further technological advancements promise to make it possible to predict major health events in the human body.

Wearables have become quite common among consumers, especially since the pandemic. Consumers prefer to monitor their fitness through smartwatches as the form factor offers various features like oxygen, heart rate, sleep cycle, and even stress level monitoring.

Patients suffering from chronic illnesses such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, neurological disorders, and diabetes require real-time monitoring. In this context, smartwatches, fitness bands, and other wearables are a perfect and hassle-free solution, providing able guidance to monitor the vitals for the same.

Smartwatches equip users with real-time data about their physical and mental health, enabling them to make informed decisions about their health and fitness-related anxiety. They can further consult their healthcare specialist if the smartwatch data is not in the desired range. The best part is that smartwatches can stay with users every day, every time, everywhere. People with chronic and lifestyle diseases can use this technology to ensure their health does not deteriorate while also enjoying its various benefits.

What is the future of connected lifestyle technology?

VJ: Smart wearables among the youth today are a sign of the tremendous growth potential of connected lifestyle technology. Other factors driving this trend include fitness-conscious generation and the progression of science to the point that clear fitness indicators can be obtained by analyzing measurable health parameters. Therefore, the brands which back their products with research and innovation are the ones that would survive and grow in a highly demanding market.

Most brands today invest extensively in R&D and set up innovation labs. The goal is to create futuristic products that resonate with the pulse of the consumers; that not just fulfill current demands but also cater to future consumer requirements. Instead of being frivolous shopping, smartwatches have evolved to be a necessity worth the purchase.

With the advent of technology, the focus has shifted toward products that integrate new-age tech such as conversational AI. For example, voice assistance in smartwatches is becoming increasingly popular. In addition, wearables like smart fitness trackers, neckbands, and TWS have already captured a fair share of the market and are becoming an integral part of the connected ecosystem, as updates and health insights are available on the go.