To whom does RSS want to convey message by expressing concern over unemployment, poverty?

Speaking to IANS, Ashwini Mahajan, national co-convener of the Swadeshi Jagran Manch, claimed that this statement has nothing to do with politics.

Targeting Congress, he said that the party doing politics on this statement is responsible for all these problems. He said that from time to time, many former Prime Ministers of the country have described these problems as a big challenge and the current Prime Minister Narendra Modi also considers it as a big challenge, so where did politics come in this?

Mahajan said, "What Dattatreya Hosabale has said is not new. The Sangh has been saying since the time of Dattopant Thengadi that the GDP model of economic development that we have adopted is not correct. Growing GDP does not mean that problems like poverty and unemployment are over." He said that Sangh has always believed that when we think about production, we should also think about employment, equality, and distribution.

While praising the Modi government, he said that the government is working a lot in this direction and towards making India self-reliant, which has started showing positive results, but a lot more needs to be done in the future and the Sangh is seeing it as an opportunity.