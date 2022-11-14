Nehru-Bhabha's 'scientific fusion' triggered India's 'nuclear fission'

By: Quaid Najmi

Barely months after India attained Independence, the fledgling nation's first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, was already dreaming about building a nuclear power plant as one of the modern temples to boost the country's future development.

In this endeavor, Nehru found a doyen, Mumbai's legendary scientist, Dr. Homi Bhabha, who, after a trip to Europe, wrote to the Prime Minister in April 1948 on the need for taking the first baby steps towards a peaceable nuclear program for self-reliance and progress, in the form of the 'Atomic Energy Commission' (AEC).

Both Nehru and Bhabha were intellectual giants, with a scientific temperament, who understood and held each other in high esteem, guided or advised each other, at times admitted or ignored slights, and worked towards the common goals for India's future.

The young Bhabha had already caught the country's attention when in 1945 he was instrumental in setting up the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), with a generous donation from the Tata Group, on the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) campus in Colaba.

To ensure secrecy, Bhabha forcefully argued to Nehru how the AEC must be a small body of three eminent scientists and should be directly under the PM's jurisdiction instead of any other department of the government -- which it remains to date.

Working on a budget of around Rs 1.10 crore for four years -- to create an adequate nuclear pile' comprising heavy water and Uranium bought from some other nuclear powers, and for atomic research and development -- Nehru and Bhabha, who were also good friends, although they were separated by 20 years, laid the foundations for the country's peaceful nuclear program.

According to a publication of the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), 'Nuclear India' (2008), Bhabha fondly addressed Nehru as My Dear Bhai' in all his communications and Nehru reciprocated with an informal 'My Dear Homi', and both signed off with 'Yours Ever', 'Yours Affectionately' and 'Ever Yours', indicating their close bonds.