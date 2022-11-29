Can people with a family history of colorectal cancer reduce their own risk?

By: Dr. Vijay Agarwal

In India, colorectal cancer, which first appears in the colon or the rectum, is the sixth most prevalent cancer to cause mortality. It generally affects older persons and happens when colonic cells become uncontrolled (above 45 years). The polyps that originate inside the colon are typically the precursors to this type of cancer. Over time, these polyps develop into cancerous cells. A tumor forms when the DNA of the colon's healthy cells mutates and the cells build up together. These cancer cells expand over time, invading neighboring healthy tissue and wreaking havoc.

Although there is no known cause of colorectal cancer, those without a family history of the disease account for the majority of cases. However, one in three individuals with the illness also has a parent, brother, or kid who has experienced colorectal cancer.

This increases the risk for those who have had colorectal cancer in the past. The causes of the increased risk are not always evident, although the risk is higher if more than one parent, sibling, or child is affected by cancer or if their relative had cancer when they were younger than 50. You should talk to your doctor and ask about the necessity to begin screening before the age of 45 if you also have family members with adenomatous polyps or a history of them. If you have had colorectal cancer, you should tell your close family so they can begin screening.