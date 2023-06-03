Coromandel Express : A Wake Up Call for Railway Safety

The recent incident that unfolded on the Coromandel Express has once again highlighted the urgent need for enhanced safety measures in India's railway system. Yesterday's tragedy, which resulted in the loss of several innocent lives, serves as a reminder that we must prioritize the well-being of passengers and take strict action to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.
As news broke of the unfortunate accident on the Coromandel Express, it quickly became apparent that negligence and inadequate safety protocols were at play. Reports suggest that the train derailed due to a mechanical failure, causing chaos and panic among passengers. The lack of prompt response and limited emergency preparedness led the severity of the situation, leading to major injuries and death counts.
Railway safety has long been a concern in India, with numerous accidents occurring over the years due to a range of factors such as poor maintenance, human error, and depreciating infrastructure. These incidents not only claim innocent lives but also shatter the safety of passengers of our railway system.
Decisive actions must be taken to stop similar tragedies from happening again. Focus must be placed primarily on infrastructure development and railway maintenance. To ensure that the railroads and bridges fulfil the highest safety standards, maintenance investments must be undertaken.
Considering that human error frequently contributes to such disasters, it is essential to invest in thorough training programmes for railway staff that emphasise safety standards, emergency response protocols, and the significance of attention and rapid thinking in urgent situations.
Along with safety measures the Coromandel Express incident should be thoroughly investigated and that those responsible be held accountable.
The Coromandel Express tragedy serves as a reminder of the essential necessity for all-encompassing safety measures within India's railway infrastructure. It is not enough to simply lament the lives lost; we must act forcefully to stop such situations from happening in the future.